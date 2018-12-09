Cleveland State University
Composite
Search
Menu
Search
Site Navigation
Sports
Men's Sports
Basketball
Basketball
Schedule
Roster
News
Twitter
Fencing
Fencing
Schedule
Roster
News
Twitter
Golf
Golf
Schedule
Roster
News
Twitter
Lacrosse
Lacrosse
Schedule
Roster
News
Twitter
Soccer
Soccer
Schedule
Roster
News
Twitter
Swimming & Diving
Swimming & Diving
Schedule
Roster
News
Twitter
Tennis
Tennis
Schedule
Roster
News
Twitter
Wrestling
Wrestling
Schedule
Roster
News
Twitter
Women's Sports
Basketball
Basketball
Schedule
Roster
News
Twitter
Cross Country
Cross Country
Schedule
Roster
News
Twitter
Fencing
Fencing
Schedule
Roster
News
Twitter
Golf
Golf
Schedule
Roster
News
Twitter
Soccer
Soccer
Schedule
Roster
News
Twitter
Softball
Softball
Schedule
Roster
News
Twitter
Swimming & Diving
Swimming & Diving
Schedule
Roster
News
Twitter
Tennis
Tennis
Schedule
Roster
News
Twitter
Track & Field
Track & Field
Schedule
Roster
News
Twitter
Volleyball
Volleyball
Schedule
Roster
News
Twitter
Spirit Squads
Cheerleading
Schedule
Roster
News
Twitter
Athletics
2017-18 Top-10 Moments
2018-19 Vikings of the Week
All-Americans
Athletic Advising
Athletics Visiting Committee
Champions 4 Life Program
Compliance
CSU.edu
CSU Retail Merchandise
Facilities
General Releases
Hall of Fame
Mission Statement
Spirit
Sports Medicine
Staff Directory
Strength & Conditioning
Student-Athlete Advisory Council
Student-Athlete Development
Student-Athlete Handbook
Visiting Team Guide
Wolstein Center
Schedule
MultiMedia
CSU On Social Media
Sign-Up for Email Updates
ESPN3
Facebook
Fight Song
Mobile App
Twitter
YouTube
Online Store
Support
Give to CSU Athletics
Lacrosse Extra Man Organization
Sponsorships - Learfield Sports
Swim/Dive Heritage Website
Viking Club
Tickets
Purchase Tickets Online
General Ticket Information
Men's Basketball Tickets
Men's Basketball Hoopy Hour
Season Ticket Holder Benefits
Men's Basketball Promotions
2018 Lacrosse Tickets
CSU Faculty & Staff
Directions to CSU
Priority Point System
Wolstein Center Seating Chart
Recruits
Academic Services
Admissions
Cleveland, Ohio
Compliance
Contact a Coach
CSUOhio.edu
Financial Aid
Mission, Vision & Values
NCAA Eligibility Center
Sports Medicine
Strength & Conditioning
CSU.edu
Close
csuvikings.com
#Govikes
purchase tickets
Download csu athletics app
The Official Athletic Site of Cleveland State Athletics
Men's Basketball
Home
Roster
Schedule
Statistics (PDF)
More+
News
Statistics
Team Picture
Informational Guide
Coaches
Archives
2018 Italy Trip
2013 European Tour
Support CSU Basketball
VIDEO: Men's Basketball Highlights vs. Notre Dame
Dec 9, 2018
Highlights of CSU's win over Notre Dame Sunday afternoon
Facebook
Twitter
Google+
Email
Print
Addthis
Vikings Videos
VIDEO: Men's Basketball Highlights vs. Bowling Green
Dec 5, 2018
VIDEO: Men's Basketball Highlights vs. Purdue Fort Wayne
Nov 25, 2018
VIDEO: Men's Basketball Postgame Press Conference vs. Purdue Fort Wayne
Nov 25, 2018
VIDEO: Men's Basketball Highlights vs. Samford
Nov 18, 2018
View All